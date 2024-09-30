Indian ferroalloy producers seek scrapping of import duty on manganese ore

Indian ferroalloy producers have sought the scrapping of the 2.5 percent import duty on manganese ore to ensure the competitiveness of exports of ferroalloys from the country, the Indian Ferro Alloys and Producers’ Association (IFAPA) said in a statement on Monday, September 30.

“India is the largest exporter of manganese alloys and the third-largest exporter of ferrochrome. However, the industry's global standing and foreign exchange generation potential is constrained due to high domestic power prices compared to other exporting geographies, and tariffs on key imports,” IFAPA chairman Manish Sarda said in a statement.

Mr. Sarda said that the availability of high grade manganese ore was limited in the country and ferroalloy producers had to rely on imports and the customs duty of 2.5 percent was a deterrent in competing in the export market.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India’s production of manganese alloys (ferro and silico manganese) stood at 3.5 million mt, of which the total exports were 1.8 million mt. Of the 1.5 million mt of chrome alloy production, export shipments accounted for 0.75 million mt.