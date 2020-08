Friday, 07 August 2020 14:46:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period of the current year, Ukrainian EAF-based steelmaker Electrostal’s billet output fell by 9.7 percent year on year to 56,000 mt. In July alone, the company's billet production totaled only 1,000 mt, versus 10,000 mt produced in the previous month.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, in the January-March period last year the facility had been idled due to deteriorating market conditions.