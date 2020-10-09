Ukraine-based Electrostal fail to boost production in September

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:37:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Ukrainian EAF-based steelmaker Electrostal showed a weaker performance due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the company’s billet production volumes during the first nine months of the current year remained unchanged year on year, even though in the January-March period last year the facility was idled and since March production was relaunched only partially.



Accordingly, in September Electrostal produced 6,000 mt of billet versus 11,000 mt of billet in the previous month. In the January-September period of the current year, the company’s billet output amounted to 73,000 mt.