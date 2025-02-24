 |  Login 
Ukraine may nationalize Ferrexpo’s mining assets

Monday, 24 February 2025 14:49:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation has announced that, together with the ministry of justice, it is preparing to appeal to the high anti-corruption court for the nationalization of Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo’s subsidiary Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM) in Ukraine.

Within the scope of the appeal, the agency has proposed to nationalize FPM’s 541 real estate properties and 172 land plots that were leased for 49 years, and its 2,382 railway cars. Its corporate rights to the amount of 49.5 percent of the authorized capital may also be transferred to the Ukrainian state.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, a civil lawsuit has been filed against FPM for illegal mining.


