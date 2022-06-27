UK reviews AD measures on HRFC from Ukraine, may suspend duties

Monday, 27 June 2022 15:51:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping duties on hot rolled flat and coiled steel (HRFC) imports from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Iran. The review was initiated to decide whether antidumping duties are still needed.

The period of review is April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2022.

In addition to the initiation of the transition review, the TRA has also opened a suspension investigation into the antidumping measures on HRFC steel from Ukraine. The TRA has assessed information provided to it by the government of Ukraine against the following three conditions: whether there has been a change to market conditions; whether the effect of this change is temporary; the effect of this change on UK industry. The authority has made an initial assessment that these three conditions have been met following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and it will now investigate this further.