UK launches consultation process for CBAM

Friday, 22 March 2024 12:43:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has launched the consultation process for its own carbon border adjustment mechanism that is planned to be introduced from January 1, 2027, on imports of certain carbon intensive goods from the aluminum, cement, ceramics, fertilizer, glass, hydrogen, and iron and steel sectors. After concluding the process, the UK will put the CBAM into place.

The consultation will determine the design and administration of the mechanism in question. Also, the process will be closed on June 13 this year, according to the statement.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the UK-based trade association UK Steel has argued that the UK’s implementation of its CBAM later than the EU’s implementation will leave the local steel industry vulnerable.