UK introduces more sanctions on Belarus

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 17:04:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has introduced new economic, trade and transport sanctions on Belarus amid the country’s participation in Ukraine’s invasion.

The package extends some of the significant measures made against Russia to Belarus, including import and export bans on goods worth around £60 million, including exports of oil refining goods, advanced technology components, luxury goods and imports of Belarusian iron and steel.

The UK government is also restricting Belarus’ access to the UK’s world class financial services sector, banning more Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London.