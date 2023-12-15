UK imposes import ban on certain steelmaking raw materials from Russia

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:36:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has announced its seventh trade sanctions package against Russia, imposing import ban on pig iron, ferro-alloys, ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore and other spongy ferrous products, ferrous waste and scrap. The ban will be effective as of today, December 15.

The products currently fall under the codes 7201, 7202, 7203, 7204 and 7205.

In addition, the package also includes import ban on copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, manganese and articles thereof.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has called on the EU authorities to include a ban on pig iron and iron ore imports from Russia to the EU in the 12th package of sanctions, as SteelOrbis previously reported.