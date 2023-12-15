﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK imposes import ban on certain steelmaking raw materials from Russia

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:36:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced its seventh trade sanctions package against Russia, imposing import ban on pig iron, ferro-alloys, ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore and other spongy ferrous products, ferrous waste and scrap. The ban will be effective as of today, December 15.

The products currently fall under the codes 7201, 7202, 7203, 7204 and 7205.

In addition, the package also includes import ban on copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, manganese and articles thereof.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has called on the EU authorities to include a ban on pig iron and iron ore imports from Russia to the EU in the 12th package of sanctions, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Scrap Pig Iron Raw Mat Russia Europe Trading 

Similar articles

Assofermet on Italian scrap: Market stable in October, now waiting for steel output recovery

09 Nov | Steel News

Assofermet on scrap and pig iron: September has been mostly stable

05 Oct | Steel News

Russia officially imposes export duties for most steel and raw materials until end of 2024

21 Sep | Steel News

Assofermet: Uncertain post-holiday mood in Italian scrap market

11 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices fall again in new deal to US as mood remains poor

18 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

US raises tariffs on certain steel products from Russia, imposes tariff on Russian aluminum

27 Feb | Steel News

Indian BPI suppliers become increasingly bullish

06 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Assofermet: Italian scrap prices stable, but material is scarce

14 Dec | Steel News

India scraps export taxes on steel and some raw materials, adds import tariffs on coal and coke

21 Nov | Steel News

US customers book overpriced BPI once again

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials