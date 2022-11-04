﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK-based Alien Metals to raise stake in Hamersley iron ore projects

Friday, 04 November 2022 17:46:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based iron ore company Alien Metals has announced that it will acquire an additional 39 percent interest in the Hancock and Brockman iron ore projects (Hamersley Iron Ore Projects) located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia from US-based Windfield Metals.

Once the acquisition is concluded, the company’s share of direct ownership of the licenses will therefore move to 90 percent. 

Hancock Iron Ore Project is scheduled to commence production in 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

As part of the transaction, Alien Metals has agreed to transfer its interest in the projects to its subsidiary Iron Ore Company of Australia Pty, which will become the manager of the projects.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production M&A 

Similar articles

Import iron ore prices for China rise after previous long-standing declines

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Erdemir to reduce use of imported pellets with new pelletizing plant 

04 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 3, 2022

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

24 mining firms likely to participate in auction of four iron ore blocks in Goa

03 Nov | Steel News

LKAB’s sales revenues down in Q3 amid lower iron ore prices

03 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 2, 2022

02 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited achieves iron ore output growth of 6% in October, sales down 14%

02 Nov | Steel News

Anglo American’s iron ore output down 10.6 percent in Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 1, 2022

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply in one week

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials