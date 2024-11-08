 |  Login 
Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel sector may get boost if US Section 232 exemptions are removed

Friday, 08 November 2024 11:48:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish daily newspaper Dünya after the election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that the US will not make major changes regarding protectionist measures for steel.

Recalling that it was Trump who introduced the Section 232 tariffs, Mr. Dalbeler noted that the exemptions from the 25 percent tariff on steel from Mexico, Brazil and Japan remain a big disadvantage for the Turkish steel industry. Dalbeler stated that if Trump’s statements regarding the removal of the exemptions materialize, the Turkish steel industry may get a chance under equal market conditions.


