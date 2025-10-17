UAE extends 10% import tax for rebar and wire rod until October 2026

The UAE government has announced a decision to further protect the domestic market from the possibility of the excessive imports at dumped prices.

Accordingly, the government has prolonged the import duty of 10 percent for rebar, rebar in coil and wire rod imports until October 12, 2026. Previously, the measure was in force until October this year. The import tax for the mentioned products was increased from 5 to 10 percent back in 2019 and has subsequently been prolonged every year.

The measure has been supporting the local steel industry in the UAE from low-priced imports of basic long products, particularly from China, and has over the years helped stabilize the domestic supply chain. According to sources, local consumption in the UAE has improved over past years from low points of 160,000-180,000 mt to over 350,000-380,000 mt per month. “They [UAE] have every right to protect their industry, especially from China, especially when their local demand has been recovering somewhat,” a market source told SteelOrbis.

The products subject to the tariff fall under customs codes of 72131000, 721320000, 72139100, 72139900, 72141010, 72141020, 72141090, 72142010, 72142020, 72142090, 72143010, 72142020 і 72142090, 72143010, and 72143020.