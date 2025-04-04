Turkish rebar exports up 35.7 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 18.4 percent year on year and decreased by 14.9 percent month on month to 353,207 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $197.17 million, up ten percent year on year and down by 14.2 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 768,212 mt, up 35.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 27.9 percent to $427.1 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - January-February 2025

In the first two months this year, Turkey exported 228,322 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 138.0 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 72,709 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 50,064 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-February period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 228,322 95,918 138.0 54,338 23,422 132.0 Romania 72,709 49,863 45.8 25,842 43,235 -40.2 Albania 50,064 35,625 40.5 33,084 14,629 126.2 Jordan 46,136 - - 16,100 - - Syria 37,128 13,450 176.0 15,156 5,660 167.8 Belgium 34,569 3,397 917.6 24,532 2,404 920.5 Northern Cyprus 33,542 22,648 48.1 17,034 11,531 47.7 Lithuania 23,999 - - 9,500 - - UAE 23,639 - - 10,460 - - Peru 16,909 30,505 -44.6 16,909 26,005 -35.0

Turkey 's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-February 2025