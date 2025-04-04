Turkish rebar exports up 35.7 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 18.4 percent year on year and decreased by 14.9 percent month on month to 353,207 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $197.17 million, up ten percent year on year and down by 14.2 percent month on month.
In the January-February period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 768,212 mt, up 35.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 27.9 percent to $427.1 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - January-February 2025
In the first two months this year, Turkey exported 228,322 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 138.0 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 72,709 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 50,064 mt.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-February period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-February 2025
|January-February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|228,322
|95,918
|138.0
|54,338
|23,422
|132.0
|Romania
|72,709
|49,863
|45.8
|25,842
|43,235
|-40.2
|Albania
|50,064
|35,625
|40.5
|33,084
|14,629
|126.2
|Jordan
|46,136
|-
|-
|16,100
|-
|-
|Syria
|37,128
|13,450
|176.0
|15,156
|5,660
|167.8
|Belgium
|34,569
|3,397
|917.6
|24,532
|2,404
|920.5
|Northern Cyprus
|33,542
|22,648
|48.1
|17,034
|11,531
|47.7
|Lithuania
|23,999
|-
|-
|9,500
|-
|-
|UAE
|23,639
|-
|-
|10,460
|-
|-
|Peru
|16,909
|30,505
|-44.6
|16,909
|26,005
|-35.0
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-February 2025