Turkish scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 20.2 percent year on year to 1.48 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $554.69 million, down 25.9 percent year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 253,813 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, down 7.4 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the United Kingdom which supplied 205,777 mt in the given month, up 64.6 year on year and the US which supplied 147,185 mt of scrap, down 58.7 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Netherlands 253,813 274,205 -7.4 United Kingdom 205,777 124,999 64.6 US 147,185 356,254 -58.7 Denmark 118,926 76,026 56.4 Belgium 79,233 240,912 -67.1 Poland 76,507 23,184 230.0 Russia 71,300 51,709 37.9 Venezuela 65,425 - - Finland 64,593 58,667 10.1 Romania 56,222 100,523 -44.1

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January 2025