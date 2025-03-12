Turkish scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 20.2 percent year on year to 1.48 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $554.69 million, down 25.9 percent year on year.
Turkey’s scrap imports - January 2025
In the given month, Turkey imported 253,813 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, down 7.4 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the United Kingdom which supplied 205,777 mt in the given month, up 64.6 year on year and the US which supplied 147,185 mt of scrap, down 58.7 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in January are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January 2025
|January 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Netherlands
|253,813
|274,205
|-7.4
|United Kingdom
|205,777
|124,999
|64.6
|US
|147,185
|356,254
|-58.7
|Denmark
|118,926
|76,026
|56.4
|Belgium
|79,233
|240,912
|-67.1
|Poland
|76,507
|23,184
|230.0
|Russia
|71,300
|51,709
|37.9
|Venezuela
|65,425
|-
|-
|Finland
|64,593
|58,667
|10.1
|Romania
|56,222
|100,523
|-44.1