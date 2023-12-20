﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.12 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 12:18:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.51 percent compared to October and increased by 59.15 percent year on year, while an average rise of 50.1 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.12 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 44.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 35.75 percent.

On the other hand, in November Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 4.5 percent compared to October and increased by 63.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 56.6 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Turkey defers further billet buying, ex-Russia quotes slowly go down

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its wire rod prices

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

HRC prices flatten in Turkey ahead of holidays and on lack of movement in scrap and from China

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

Borusan Boru considers moving its assets at Gemlik plant to another country

20 Dec | Steel News

Kardemir completes digitalization of blast furnace No. 5

20 Dec | Steel News

WTO rules against Turkey in steel dispute panel with US

20 Dec | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar market silent

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s scrap market remains silent, Asia continues to move up

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices revised upwards as mills focus to secure tonnages

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials