Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.12 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 12:18:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.51 percent compared to October and increased by 59.15 percent year on year, while an average rise of 50.1 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.12 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 44.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 35.75 percent.

On the other hand, in November Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 4.5 percent compared to October and increased by 63.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 56.6 percent.