Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.69 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 15:04:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.38 percent compared to January and increased by 62.38 percent year on year, while an average rise of 52.96 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 2.69 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 45.83 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 37.33 percent.

On the other hand, in February Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.59 percent compared to January and increased by 64.20 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.40 percent.