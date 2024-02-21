Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.54 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:17:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.57 percent compared to December and increased by 59.27 percent year on year, while an average rise of 51.72 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.54 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 43.41 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 36.6 percent.

On the other hand, in January Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 5.61 percent compared to December and increased by 61.65 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.11 percent.