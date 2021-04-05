Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 9.05% in Mar from Feb

Monday, 05 April 2021 11:13:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 4.13 percent month on month and by 31.20 percent year on year, while an average rise of 17.04 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 9.05 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 60.98 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 30.35 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 4.77 percent compared to February and was up 35.53 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 21.67 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.