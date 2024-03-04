﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 4.99% in Feb from Jan

Monday, 04 March 2024 13:34:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 3.74 percent month on month and by 47.29 percent year on year, while an average rise of 45.71 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 4.99 percent on month-on-month basis and by 50.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 31.86 percent.

On the other hand, in February the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.87 percent compared to January and by 61.41 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 53.27 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


