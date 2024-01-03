﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3.22% in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 11:13:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.14 percent month on month and by 42.22 percent year on year, while an average rise of 49.93 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 3.22 percent on month-on-month basis and by 43.35 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 28.36 percent.

On the other hand, in December the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.02 percent compared to November and by 58.93 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 51.54 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


