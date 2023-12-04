Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 2.08% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:57:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 2.81 percent month on month and by 42.25 percent year on year, while an average rise of 53.15 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 2.08 percent on month-on-month basis and by 40.18 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 27.35 percent.

On the other hand, in November the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.27 percent compared to September and by 57.15 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 51.35 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.