﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 2.08% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:57:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 2.81 percent month on month and by 42.25 percent year on year, while an average rise of 53.15 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 2.08 percent on month-on-month basis and by 40.18 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 27.35 percent.

On the other hand, in November the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.27 percent compared to September and by 57.15 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 51.35 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices trend up

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s coated and CR prices rise further on back of better mood, stronger HRC and scrap

04 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices increase significantly

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official wire rod prices increase

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price 

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Deep sea scrap prices for Turkey surge sharply again 

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills’ ship scrap purchase prices rise by $5/mt on upper end

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic and export hollow section prices rise further

01 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend up

01 Dec | Longs and Billet