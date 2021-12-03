Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 10.75% in Nov from Oct

Friday, 03 December 2021 14:08:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 9.99 percent month on month and by 54.62 percent year on year, while an average rise of 38.94 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In November, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 10.75 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 97.13 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 82.47 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 9.96 percent compared to October and was up 53.72 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 42.20 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.