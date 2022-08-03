Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 2.72% in July from June

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:36:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 5.17 percent month on month and by 144.61 percent year on year, while an average rise of 97.30 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 2.72 percent on month-on-month basis and was up by 104.47 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 121.54 percent.

On the other hand, in July the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.65 percent compared to June and by 106.10 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 85.19 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.