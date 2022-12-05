﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 0.70% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 05 December 2022 17:16:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 0.74 percent month on month and by 136.02 percent year on year, while an average rise of 128.94 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 0.70 percent on month-on-month basis and up by 64.45 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 111.30 percent.

On the other hand, in November the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.22 percent compared to October and by 87.83 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 100.91 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


