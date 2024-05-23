Turkish consumer confidence stable in May from April

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:14:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 80.5 points in April this year, remained at 80.5 points in May, having previously increased 1.4 percent month on month in April.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in May the index for the general current economic situation increased by 10.4 percent month on month to 46.0 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 0.2 percent compared to April to 78.3 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 2.0 percent to 48.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 0.3 percent to 95.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In May, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was down by 0.4 percent to 17.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months decreased by 11.5 percent to 10.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.