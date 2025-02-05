Turkey’s wire rod exports up by 27.2 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 127,266 metric tons, up by 380.0 percent compared to November and by 14.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $74.88 million, increasing by 355.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.7 percent year on year.
In 2024, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 919,904 mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 23.2 percent to $560.80 million, both year on year.
Turkey's wire rod imports - 2024
In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 313,579 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 81,653 mt and Australia with 79,965 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2024:
Country
Amount (mt)
2024
2023
Y-o-y change (%)
December 2024
December 2023
Y-o-y change (%)
Romania
313,579
173,902
80.3
76,063
21,610
252.0
Bulgaria
81,653
30,539
167.4
14,701
5,806
153.2
Australia
79,965
44,848
78.3
7,488
2,933
155.3
Bosnia-Herzegovina
45,764
15,388
197.4
-
2,501
-
Spain
39,918
38,495
3.7
35
10,030
-99.7
Belgium
34,548
30,103
14.8
-
30,099
-
Italy
32,859
11,482
186.2
28
4,477
-99.4
Israel
22,128
218,563
-89.9
-
18,702
-
Chile
19,201
10,154
89.1
5,316
-
-
Egypt
18,482
9,609
92.3
3,000
950
215.8