Turkey’s wire rod exports up by 27.2 percent in 2024

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 12:06:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 127,266 metric tons, up by 380.0 percent compared to November and by 14.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $74.88 million, increasing by 355.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.7 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 919,904 mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 23.2 percent to $560.80 million, both year on year.

Turkey's wire rod imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 313,579 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 81,653 mt and Australia with 79,965 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2024:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

2023

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2024

December 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

313,579

173,902

80.3

76,063

21,610

252.0

Bulgaria

81,653

30,539

167.4

14,701

5,806

153.2

Australia

79,965

44,848

78.3

7,488

2,933

155.3

Bosnia-Herzegovina

45,764

15,388

197.4

-

2,501

-

Spain

39,918

38,495

3.7

35

10,030

-99.7

Belgium

34,548

30,103

14.8

-

30,099

-

Italy

32,859

11,482

186.2

28

4,477

-99.4

Israel

22,128

218,563

-89.9

-

18,702

-

Chile

19,201

10,154

89.1

5,316

-

-

Egypt

18,482

9,609

92.3

3,000

950

215.8

Turkey's wire rod exports share - 2024


