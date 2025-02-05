Turkey’s wire rod exports up by 27.2 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 127,266 metric tons, up by 380.0 percent compared to November and by 14.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $74.88 million, increasing by 355.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.7 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 919,904 mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 23.2 percent to $560.80 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 313,579 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 81,653 mt and Australia with 79,965 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 313,579 173,902 80.3 76,063 21,610 252.0 Bulgaria 81,653 30,539 167.4 14,701 5,806 153.2 Australia 79,965 44,848 78.3 7,488 2,933 155.3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 45,764 15,388 197.4 - 2,501 - Spain 39,918 38,495 3.7 35 10,030 -99.7 Belgium 34,548 30,103 14.8 - 30,099 - Italy 32,859 11,482 186.2 28 4,477 -99.4 Israel 22,128 218,563 -89.9 - 18,702 - Chile 19,201 10,154 89.1 5,316 - - Egypt 18,482 9,609 92.3 3,000 950 215.8

