Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 69.2 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 42,468 metric tons, down by 2.3 percent compared to July and by 42.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.0 million, decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 41.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 615,937 mt, up 69.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 54.7 percent to $379.16 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 185,279 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 49,071 mt and Australia with 42,821 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 49,351 185,279 275.4 19,479 9,998 -48.7 Bulgaria 4,773 49,071 928.1 2,299 - - Australia 33,109 42,821 29.3 6,720 5,230 -22.2 Boznia-Herzegovina - 37,048 - - 4,702 - Belgium 2 34,548 >1000.0 - - - Spain 10,067 30,665 204.6 - 4 - Italy 2,752 27,823 911.0 200 2,995 - Israel 168,477 22,128 -86.9 33,669 - - Egypt 6,732 14,595 116.8 98 3,247 >1000.0 Chile 10,154 13,101 29.0 - - -