Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 69.2 percent in January-August

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:26:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 42,468 metric tons, down by 2.3 percent compared to July and by 42.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.0 million, decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 41.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 615,937 mt, up 69.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 54.7 percent to $379.16 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 185,279 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 49,071 mt and Australia with 42,821 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

49,351

185,279

275.4

19,479

9,998

-48.7

Bulgaria

4,773

49,071

928.1

2,299

-

-

Australia

33,109

42,821

29.3

6,720

5,230

-22.2

Boznia-Herzegovina

-

37,048

-

-

4,702

-

Belgium

2

34,548

>1000.0

-

-

-

Spain

10,067

30,665

204.6

-

4

-

Italy

2,752

27,823

911.0

200

2,995

-

Israel

168,477

22,128

-86.9

33,669

-

-

Egypt

6,732

14,595

116.8

98

3,247

>1000.0

Chile

10,154

13,101

29.0

-

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

