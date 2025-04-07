Turkey’s wire rod exports down by 51.7 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 46,869 metric tons, down by 15.3 percent compared to January and by 66.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.99 million, decreasing by 16.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 69.5 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 102,188 mt, down 51.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 55.1 percent to $59.13 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 41,687 mt. Romania was followed by Australia with 8,303 mt and Libya with 7,490 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-February period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 41,687 64,242 -35.1 9,747 49,207 -80.2 Australia 8,303 9,865 -15.8 890 6,297 -85.9 Libya 7,490 - - 7,490 - - Bulgaria 4,679 12,514 -62.6 4,679 7,809 -40.1 Syria 4,317 25 >1000.0 1,431 25 >1000.0 Italy 3,017 7,149 -57.8 3,017 2,999 0.6 Hong Kong 2,494 - - - - - Paraguay 2,441 2,705 -9.8 1,021 872 17.1 Albania 2,343 1,948 20.3 39 1,799 -97.8 Belgium 2,300 34,548 -93.3 2,000 30,283 -93.4

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-February 2025