Turkey’s wire rod exports down by 51.7 percent in January-February

Monday, 07 April 2025 11:43:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 46,869 metric tons, down by 15.3 percent compared to January and by 66.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.99 million, decreasing by 16.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 69.5 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 102,188 mt, down 51.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 55.1 percent to $59.13 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 41,687 mt. Romania was followed by Australia with 8,303 mt and Libya with 7,490 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-February period last year:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 January-February 2025January-February 2024Y-o-y change (%)February 2025February 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Romania41,68764,242-35.19,74749,207-80.2
Australia8,3039,865-15.88906,297-85.9
Libya7,490--7,490--
Bulgaria4,67912,514-62.64,6797,809-40.1
Syria4,31725>1000.01,43125>1000.0
Italy3,0177,149-57.83,0172,9990.6
Hong Kong2,494-----
Paraguay2,4412,705-9.81,02187217.1
Albania2,3431,94820.3391,799-97.8
Belgium2,30034,548-93.32,00030,283-93.4

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-February 2025


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

