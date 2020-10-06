Turkey’s wire rod exports down 37.8 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 16:29:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 16.1 percent year on year to 118,916 metric tons, up 9.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $53.79 million, up 14.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 24.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.





Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 820,408 metric tons, down 37.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $368.13 million, decreasing by 45.1 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 187,042 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 94,590 metric tons and Netherlands with 60,050 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January- August 2020 January- August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 187.042 277.557 -32,61 44.448 17.028 161,03 Haiti 94.590 64.557 46,52 - - - Netherlands 60.050 103.212 -41,82 30.000 - - Morocco 57.830 86.535 -33,17 - 40.054 - Egypt 47.402 26.632 77,99 7.468 2.284 226,97 Singapore 42.726 94.331 -54,71 - 28.948 - Senegal 33.673 49.139 -31,47 15.583 9.000 73,14 Romania 26.913 68.797 -60,88 47 634 -92,59 Italy 17.070 13.200 29,32 - - - Australia 13.655 27.320 -50,02 6.040 4.074 48,26

