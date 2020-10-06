﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 37.8 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 16:29:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 16.1 percent year on year to 118,916 metric tons, up 9.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $53.79 million, up 14.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 24.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 820,408 metric tons, down 37.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $368.13 million, decreasing by 45.1 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 187,042 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 94,590 metric tons and Netherlands with 60,050 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- August 2020

January- August  2019

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2020

August 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

187.042

277.557

-32,61

44.448

17.028

161,03

Haiti

94.590

64.557

46,52

-

-

-

Netherlands

60.050

103.212

-41,82

30.000

-

-

Morocco

57.830

86.535

-33,17

-

40.054

-

Egypt

47.402

26.632

77,99

7.468

2.284

226,97

Singapore

42.726

94.331

-54,71

-

28.948

-

Senegal

33.673

49.139

-31,47

15.583

9.000

73,14

Romania

26.913

68.797

-60,88

47

634

-92,59

Italy

17.070

13.200

29,32

-

-

-

Australia

13.655

27.320

-50,02

6.040

4.074

48,26

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August:


