Turkey’s wire rod exports down 21.9 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 55,128 metric tons, down by 21.9 percent year on year and by 56.7 percent month on month, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $32.03 million, decreasing by 26.2 percent year on year and 57.2 percent month on month.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 31,799 mt, up 111.5 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Australia with 7,412 mt and Syria with 2,886 mt.

Turkey ’s top wire rod export destinations in January 2025:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 31,799 15,034 111.5 Australia 7,412 3,567 107.8 Syria 2,886 - - Hong Kong 2,494 - - Croatia 2,303 149 >1000.0 Paraguay 1,420 1,832 -22.5 Serbia 1,127 1,565 -28.0 UAE 525 - - France 454 52 773.1 Iran 348 298 16.8

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January 2025