Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 12.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 924,539 metric tons, up by 245.1 percent compared to November and down by 0.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $81.74 million, increasing by 160.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 33.1 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 10,006,110 mt, up 12.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 8.7 percent to $1.21 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 5,278,610 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 1,094,683 mt and Uzbekistan with 1,001,047 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 5,278,610 5,460,860 -3.3 583,955 678,369 -13.9 Ukraine 1,094,683 581,562 88.2 - 82,391 - Uzbekistan 1,001,047 70,553 >1000.0 109,015 - - Sweden 989,927 1,479,847 -33.1 - 165,017 - South Africa 861,166 678,522 26.9 20 20 - Russia 497,377 302,488 64.4 60,513 - - Australia 170,459 - - 170,459 - - Canada 77,790 - - - - - Mali 27,756 - - - - - Romania 4,332 153,292 -97.2 519 - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - 2024