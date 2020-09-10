﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.5 percent in January-July

Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:37:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 14.5 percent year on year to 398,227 metric tons, up 1.9 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $163 million, down 3.3 month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.


Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2 million metric tons, down 8.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $883 million, decreasing by 23.9 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 664,255 mt, down 26.5 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 300,289 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.                                      

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

    

 

 

 

 

January- July 2020

January- July 2019

Change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Change (%)

Russia

664,255

903,169

-26.45

168,993

152,938

10.5

Ukraine

300,289

273,106

9.95

14,575

47,536

-69.34

France

298,019

182,177

63.59

71,801

38,850

84.82

Netherlands

128,508

153,762

-16.42

3,776

2,509

50.5

Japan

108,157

23,462

-

1,420

-

-

UK

83,334

63,573

31.08

56,052

12,470

349.49

Brazil

73,667

103,229

-28.64

26,956

-

-

S. Korea

70,901

3,283

-

9,964

400

-

Italy

59,022

84,428

-30.09

20,900

12, 793

63.37

Belgium

55,578

40,044

38.79

8,827

4,390

101.07

 

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

 


