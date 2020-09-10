Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.5 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 14.5 percent year on year to 398,227 metric tons, up 1.9 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $163 million, down 3.3 month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2 million metric tons, down 8.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $883 million, decreasing by 23.9 percent compared to same period of 2019.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 664,255 mt, down 26.5 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 300,289 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
January- July 2020
|
January- July 2019
|
Change (%)
|
July 2020
|
July 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
664,255
|
903,169
|
-26.45
|
168,993
|
152,938
|
10.5
|
Ukraine
|
300,289
|
273,106
|
9.95
|
14,575
|
47,536
|
-69.34
|
France
|
298,019
|
182,177
|
63.59
|
71,801
|
38,850
|
84.82
|
Netherlands
|
128,508
|
153,762
|
-16.42
|
3,776
|
2,509
|
50.5
|
Japan
|
108,157
|
23,462
|
-
|
1,420
|
-
|
-
|
UK
|
83,334
|
63,573
|
31.08
|
56,052
|
12,470
|
349.49
|
Brazil
|
73,667
|
103,229
|
-28.64
|
26,956
|
-
|
-
|
S. Korea
|
70,901
|
3,283
|
-
|
9,964
|
400
|
-
|
Italy
|
59,022
|
84,428
|
-30.09
|
20,900
|
12, 793
|
63.37
|
Belgium
|
55,578
|
40,044
|
38.79
|
8,827
|
4,390
|
101.07
