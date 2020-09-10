Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.5 percent in January-July

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 664,255 mt, down 26.5 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 300,289 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- July 2020 January- July 2019 Change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Change (%) Russia 664,255 903,169 -26.45 168,993 152,938 10.5 Ukraine 300,289 273,106 9.95 14,575 47,536 -69.34 France 298,019 182,177 63.59 71,801 38,850 84.82 Netherlands 128,508 153,762 -16.42 3,776 2,509 50.5 Japan 108,157 23,462 - 1,420 - - UK 83,334 63,573 31.08 56,052 12,470 349.49 Brazil 73,667 103,229 -28.64 26,956 - - S. Korea 70,901 3,283 - 9,964 400 - Italy 59,022 84,428 -30.09 20,900 12, 793 63.37 Belgium 55,578 40,044 38.79 8,827 4,390 101.07

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-July are as follows: