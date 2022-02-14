Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.7 percent in 2021

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 28.7 percent year on year to 339,648 metric tons, down 19.5 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $299.5 million, down 23.4 month on month and increasing by 100.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.9 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $4.1 billion, increasing by 154.4 percent compared to 2020.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.92 million mt, up 58 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 1.06 million mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January-December 2020
|
Change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
1,920,373
|
1,214,743
|
58.09
|
66,427
|
132,248
|
-49.77
|
Ukraine
|
1,063,794
|
641,029
|
65.95
|
78,364
|
65,985
|
18.76
|
India
|
614,749
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Japan
|
391,007
|
331,109
|
18.09
|
-
|
22,688
|
-
|
France
|
313,781
|
444,416
|
-29.39
|
80,171
|
25,631
|
212.79
|
China
|
150,350
|
612
|
-
|
2,029
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
88,799
|
80,064
|
10.91
|
28,479
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
61,159
|
82,022
|
-25.44
|
4,117
|
6,431
|
-35.98
|
Belgium
|
38,788
|
4,011
|
867.04
|
28,731
|
37
|
-
|
Slovakia
|
38,788
|
4,011
|
867.04
|
28,731
|
37
|
-
Turkey's main HRC import sources in 2021 as follows: