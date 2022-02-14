Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.7 percent in 2021

Monday, 14 February 2022 14:37:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 28.7 percent year on year to 339,648 metric tons, down 19.5 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $299.5 million, down 23.4 month on month and increasing by 100.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.9 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $4.1 billion, increasing by 154.4 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.92 million mt, up 58 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 1.06 million mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January-December 2020 Change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,920,373 1,214,743 58.09 66,427 132,248 -49.77 Ukraine 1,063,794 641,029 65.95 78,364 65,985 18.76 India 614,749 - - - - - Japan 391,007 331,109 18.09 - 22,688 - France 313,781 444,416 -29.39 80,171 25,631 212.79 China 150,350 612 - 2,029 - - Belgium 88,799 80,064 10.91 28,479 - - Brazil 61,159 82,022 -25.44 4,117 6,431 -35.98 Belgium 38,788 4,011 867.04 28,731 37 - Slovakia 38,788 4,011 867.04 28,731 37 -

