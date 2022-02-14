﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.7 percent in 2021

Monday, 14 February 2022 14:37:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 28.7 percent year on year to 339,648 metric tons, down 19.5 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $299.5 million, down 23.4 month on month and increasing by 100.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.9 million metric tons, up 39.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $4.1 billion, increasing by 154.4 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.92 million mt, up 58 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 1.06 million mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January-December 2020

Change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,920,373

1,214,743

58.09

66,427

132,248

-49.77

Ukraine

1,063,794

641,029

65.95

78,364

65,985

18.76

India

614,749

-

-

-

-

-

Japan

391,007

331,109

18.09

-

22,688

-

France

313,781

444,416

-29.39

80,171

25,631

212.79

China

150,350

612

-

2,029

-

-

Belgium

88,799

80,064

10.91

28,479

-

-

Brazil

61,159

82,022

-25.44

4,117

6,431

-35.98

Belgium

38,788

4,011

867.04

28,731

37

-

Slovakia

38,788

4,011

867.04

28,731

37

-

Turkey's main HRC import sources in 2021 as follows:


Tags: steelmaking  flats  production  Europe  hrc  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021
10 Feb

Turkey’s billet imports up 96.3 percent in 2021
09 Feb

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 12.8 percent in 2021
09 Feb

Turkey's rebar exports increase by 26.2 percent in 2021
01 Feb

Turkey's iron ore imports up 21.2 percent in January-November