﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021

Friday, 11 February 2022 12:19:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 82.6 percent to 282,487 metric tons compared to November and were up 26.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $266.3 million, up 72.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 121.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In 2021, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.4 million mt, down 7.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 78.6 percent to $2.2 billion, both compared to 2020.

In 2021, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 643,577 mt, down 28.3 percent, followed by the US which received 405,012 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

643,577

897,995

-28.33

67,196

71,294

-5.75

USA

405,012

21,898

1749.54

62,902

10,672

489.41

Spain

363,941

323,606

12.46

27,395

10,413

163.08

Belgium

164,357

72,490

126.73

3,406

5,314

-35.91

Egypt

130,554

357,345

-63.47

67,779

18,765

261.20

Portugal

85,366

106,234

-19.64

16,563

39,734

-58.32

Greece

85,114

86,164

-1.22

250

7,088

-96.47

Tunisia

75,654

24,755

205.61

10,763

3,516

206.11

Canada

72,986

-

-

-

-

-

Bulgaria

47,273

152,409

-68.98

42

2,048

-97.95

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in 2021 as follows:


Tags: Europe  flats  production  Turkey  hrc  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

Turkey’s billet imports up 96.3 percent in 2021
09 Feb

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 12.8 percent in 2021
09 Feb

Turkey's rebar exports increase by 26.2 percent in 2021
01 Feb

Turkey's iron ore imports up 21.2 percent in January-November
14 Jan

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.7 percent in January-November