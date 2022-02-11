Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021

In December last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 82.6 percent to 282,487 metric tons compared to November and were up 26.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $266.3 million, up 72.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 121.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In 2021, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.4 million mt, down 7.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 78.6 percent to $2.2 billion, both compared to 2020.
In 2021, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 643,577 mt, down 28.3 percent, followed by the US which received 405,012 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in 2021 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January- December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
643,577
|
897,995
|
-28.33
|
67,196
|
71,294
|
-5.75
|
USA
|
405,012
|
21,898
|
1749.54
|
62,902
|
10,672
|
489.41
|
Spain
|
363,941
|
323,606
|
12.46
|
27,395
|
10,413
|
163.08
|
Belgium
|
164,357
|
72,490
|
126.73
|
3,406
|
5,314
|
-35.91
|
Egypt
|
130,554
|
357,345
|
-63.47
|
67,779
|
18,765
|
261.20
|
Portugal
|
85,366
|
106,234
|
-19.64
|
16,563
|
39,734
|
-58.32
|
Greece
|
85,114
|
86,164
|
-1.22
|
250
|
7,088
|
-96.47
|
Tunisia
|
75,654
|
24,755
|
205.61
|
10,763
|
3,516
|
206.11
|
Canada
|
72,986
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Bulgaria
|
47,273
|
152,409
|
-68.98
|
42
|
2,048
|
-97.95
