Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021

Friday, 11 February 2022 12:19:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 82.6 percent to 282,487 metric tons compared to November and were up 26.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $266.3 million, up 72.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 121.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In 2021, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.4 million mt, down 7.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 78.6 percent to $2.2 billion, both compared to 2020.

In 2021, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 643,577 mt, down 28.3 percent, followed by the US which received 405,012 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in 2021 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 643,577 897,995 -28.33 67,196 71,294 -5.75 USA 405,012 21,898 1749.54 62,902 10,672 489.41 Spain 363,941 323,606 12.46 27,395 10,413 163.08 Belgium 164,357 72,490 126.73 3,406 5,314 -35.91 Egypt 130,554 357,345 -63.47 67,779 18,765 261.20 Portugal 85,366 106,234 -19.64 16,563 39,734 -58.32 Greece 85,114 86,164 -1.22 250 7,088 -96.47 Tunisia 75,654 24,755 205.61 10,763 3,516 206.11 Canada 72,986 - - - - - Bulgaria 47,273 152,409 -68.98 42 2,048 -97.95

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in 2021 as follows: