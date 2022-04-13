﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports up 26.2 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 15:40:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 43.8 percent to 76,160 metric tons compared to January and were up 29.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $67.84 million, down 44.2 percent month on month, while increasing by 75.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 211,757 mt, up 26.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 94 percent to $189.38 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first two months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 106,514 mt, followed by Italy which received 26,066 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

106,514

-

-

27,752

-

-

Italy

26,066

25,260

3.19

13,328

4,806

177.32

Greece

13,946

9,795

42.38

10,930

6,651

64.34

Algeria

9,941

17,737

-43.95

-

14,884

-

UK

8,422

-

-

2,106

-

-

Tunisia

8,120

26,463

-69.32

5,058

21,310

-76.26

Albania

6,953

4,349

59.88

4,593

4,349

5.61

Iraq

6,814

3,346

103.65

2,376

699

239.91

Lebanon

5,240

-

-

1,516

-

-

Libya

3,801

-

-

3,656

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows:
 

Tags: hrc flats Turkey Europe steelmaking production 

Similar articles

14 Feb

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.7 percent in 2021
11 Feb

Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021
14 Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 11.2 percent in January-October
12 Oct

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.2 percent in January-August
20 Jul

Turkey’s HRC exports down 31.9 percent in January-May
19 Apr

MMK Metalurji to restart operations at its HR flat steel plant in H2
26 Jan

Turkey-based MMK Metalurji’s finished steel sales up 8.4% in 2017
21 Dec

Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik to start production in Q1 2018
14 Jul

Turkey-based MMK Metalurji’s finished steel output up 8.1% in H1
18 May

Turkey's HRC imports up 34.3 percent in Q1