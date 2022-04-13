Turkey’s HRC exports up 26.2 percent in January-February

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 211,757 mt, up 26.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 94 percent to $189.38 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first two months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 106,514 mt, followed by Italy which received 26,066 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-February are as follows: