﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 27.6 percent in January-February

Thursday, 14 April 2022 14:56:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 41.4 percent year on year to 449,814 metric tons, up 8.7 percent compared to January. The revenue from these imports amounted to $385.52 million, up 5.2 month on month and increasing by 114.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.


 

Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 863,593 metric tons, up 27.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $385.52 million, increasing by 98.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 182,254 mt, down 14.1 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 126,526 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Change (%)

Ukraine

182,254

212,262

-14.14

87,654

90,012

-2.62

Russia

126,526

290,566

-56.46

50,706

156,426

-67.58

UK

109,147

-

-

39,949

-

-

India

97,408

-

-

97,404

-

-

Brazil

80,946

-

-

80,946

-

-

France

70,724

53,691

31.72

21,829

24,066

-9.30

Japan

55,305

82,211

-32.73

33,029

29,219

13.04

Netherlands

52,179

4,117

1167.40

9,836

2,566

283.32

Slovakia

27,532

-

-

7,726

-

-

Spain

19,560

2,654

637.00

1,245

1,378

-9.65

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:


Tags: hrc flats Turkey Europe steelmaking 

Similar articles

13 Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports up 26.2 percent in January-February
31 Mar

YISAD discusses effects of war in Ukraine on flat steel market
16 Mar

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 15.4 percent in January
15 Mar

Turkey’s HRC exports up 25.5 percent in January
14 Feb

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.7 percent in 2021
11 Feb

Turkey’s HRC exports down 7.4 percent in 2021
14 Jan

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.7 percent in January-November
16 Dec

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40 percent in January-October
14 Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 11.2 percent in January-October
15 Oct

MMK Metalurji to allocate half of its 2 million mt HRC output to local market