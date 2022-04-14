Turkey’s HRC import volume up 27.6 percent in January-February

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 41.4 percent year on year to 449,814 metric tons, up 8.7 percent compared to January. The revenue from these imports amounted to $385.52 million, up 5.2 month on month and increasing by 114.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 863,593 metric tons, up 27.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $385.52 million, increasing by 98.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 182,254 mt, down 14.1 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 126,526 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-February 2022
|
January-February 2021
|
Change (%)
|
February 2022
|
February 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Ukraine
|
182,254
|
212,262
|
-14.14
|
87,654
|
90,012
|
-2.62
|
Russia
|
126,526
|
290,566
|
-56.46
|
50,706
|
156,426
|
-67.58
|
UK
|
109,147
|
-
|
-
|
39,949
|
-
|
-
|
India
|
97,408
|
-
|
-
|
97,404
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
80,946
|
-
|
-
|
80,946
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
70,724
|
53,691
|
31.72
|
21,829
|
24,066
|
-9.30
|
Japan
|
55,305
|
82,211
|
-32.73
|
33,029
|
29,219
|
13.04
|
Netherlands
|
52,179
|
4,117
|
1167.40
|
9,836
|
2,566
|
283.32
|
Slovakia
|
27,532
|
-
|
-
|
7,726
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
19,560
|
2,654
|
637.00
|
1,245
|
1,378
|
-9.65
