Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 21.7 percent in 2024

Friday, 14 February 2025 14:08:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 392,179 metric tons, down by 18.7 percent compared to November and up by 47.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $71.49 million, decreasing by 22.1 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 3.8 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 5,571,663 mt, up 21.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 11.6 percent to $1.38 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 2,712,036 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 2,412,420 mt and Russia with 334,141 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in last year:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 20242023Y-o-y change (%)December 2024December 2023Y-o-y change (%)
Australia2,712,0362,437,34011.3---
US2,412,4201,332,09481.1360,966214,40368.4
Russia334,141482,815-30.831,21351,709-39.6
Colombia113,068165,358-31.6---

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - 2024

