Turkey’s billet imports up 59.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 501,608 metric tons, up five percent compared to May and by 202.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $245.01 million, increasing by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 166.8 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.07 million mt, up 59.2 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 38.7 percent to $1.04 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 572,419 mt, up 239.9 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 450,689 mt, up 61.7 percent, and China with 305,580 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 572,419 161,766 253.9 57,480 14,557 294.9 Russia 450,689 278,654 61.7 133,423 43,029 210.1 China 305,580 35 - 112,311 4 - Ukraine 98,821 57,929 70.6 17,024 17,273 -1.4 Indonesia 91,398 186,271 -50.9 91,398 31,118 193.7 Oman 88,855 15,657 467.5 10,030 - - Azerbaijan 55,146 44,782 23.1 9,037 6,269 44.2 Pakistan 48,592 47,118 3.1 5,452 8,629 -36.8 Algeria 47,511 173,035 -72.5 - 9,976 - Vietnam 46,607 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-June 2025