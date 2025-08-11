Turkey’s billet imports up 59.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 501,608 metric tons, up five percent compared to May and by 202.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $245.01 million, increasing by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 166.8 percent year on year.
In the January-June period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.07 million mt, up 59.2 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 38.7 percent to $1.04 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 572,419 mt, up 239.9 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 450,689 mt, up 61.7 percent, and China with 305,580 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-June period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2025
|January-June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Malaysia
|572,419
|161,766
|253.9
|57,480
|14,557
|294.9
|Russia
|450,689
|278,654
|61.7
|133,423
|43,029
|210.1
|China
|305,580
|35
|-
|112,311
|4
|-
|Ukraine
|98,821
|57,929
|70.6
|17,024
|17,273
|-1.4
|Indonesia
|91,398
|186,271
|-50.9
|91,398
|31,118
|193.7
|Oman
|88,855
|15,657
|467.5
|10,030
|-
|-
|Azerbaijan
|55,146
|44,782
|23.1
|9,037
|6,269
|44.2
|Pakistan
|48,592
|47,118
|3.1
|5,452
|8,629
|-36.8
|Algeria
|47,511
|173,035
|-72.5
|-
|9,976
|-
|Vietnam
|46,607
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-June 2025