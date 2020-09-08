Turkey’s billet imports up 3.7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:58:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume has almost remained stable month on month to 158,558 mt, down by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $63.38 million, down 15.7 percent month on month and down 17.1 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1 million mt, rising by 3.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12 percent to $421.23 million, both year on year.



In the given period, Turkey imported 611,085 of billet and bloom from Russia, up 3.54 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 302,507 mt in the given period.



Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- July 2020 January- July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 611,085 590,207 3.54 103,255 73,562 40.36 Ukraine 302,507 227,073 33.22 36,674 72,663 -49.53 Libya 25,582 - - - - - Georgia 21,822 49,666 -56.06 - 4,470 - Brazil 10,805 245 - 10,486 24 - Germany 9,591 10,800 -11.19 785 1,317 -40.39

