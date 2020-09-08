﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 3.7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:58:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume has almost remained stable month on month to 158,558 mt, down by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $63.38 million, down 15.7 percent month on month and down 17.1 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1 million mt, rising by 3.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12 percent to $421.23 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 611,085 of billet and bloom from Russia, up 3.54 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 302,507 mt in the given period.
 
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- July 2020

January- July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

611,085

590,207

3.54

103,255

73,562

40.36

Ukraine

302,507

227,073

33.22

36,674

72,663

-49.53

Libya

25,582

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

21,822

49,666

-56.06

-

4,470

-

Brazil

10,805

245

-

10,486

24

-

Germany

9,591

10,800

-11.19

785

1,317

-40.39

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-July period of this year are presented below:

 


