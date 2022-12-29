Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik invests in new meltshop and rolling mill

Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:43:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the review and evaluation process has begun for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Yıldız Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. for its meltshop and rolling mill project in Kartepe, Kocaeli, in northwestern Turkey.

The cost of the investment to be made in the project, which will have an annual liquid steel production capacity of 4 million mt and hot rolling capacity of 3.5 million mt, is TRY 3 billion ($160.21 million). It has been reported that 1,000 personnel will be employed during the land preparation and construction phase of the project and 1,000 personnel will be employed during the operation phase.