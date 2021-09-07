﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 8 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:49:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 39.6 percent year on year to 151,102 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $115.47 million, up 46.6 percent month on month and increasing by 146 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 757,364 metric tons, up 8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $508.39 million, increasing by 61.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 152,283 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 116,669 metric tons and Brazil with 52,863 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January- July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

152,283

142,593

6.80

26,059

26,307

-0,.4

Netherlands

116,669

30,050

288.25

30,818

-

-

Brazil

52,863

54

-

5,424

-

-

Romania

46,203

26,864

71.99

17,881

2,774

544.59

Peru

39,797

108

-

6,272

-

-

Canada

35,841

2,699

1227.94

1,510

1,050

43.81

Haiti

32,829

94,589

-65.29

4,553

36,135

-87.40

Morocco

25,124

57,829

-56.55

6,409

11,489

-44.22

Ivory Coast

23,888

-

-

-

-

-99.11

Italy

21,581

17,070

26.43

3,670

-

-85.87

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July:


Tags: longs  steelmaking  production  Turkey  Europe  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Sep

Ex-Turkey longs export prices decrease due to low activity
08 Sep

Turkey’s Icdas increases its rebar price slightly
07 Sep

Turkey’s billet imports up 101.4 percent in January-July
06 Sep

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.8 percent in January-July
31 Aug

Turkey’s Icdas decreases its wire rod prices by $10/mt