Turkey’s wire rod exports up 8 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 39.6 percent year on year to 151,102 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $115.47 million, up 46.6 percent month on month and increasing by 146 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 757,364 metric tons, up 8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $508.39 million, increasing by 61.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 152,283 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 116,669 metric tons and Brazil with 52,863 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2021
|
January- July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2021
|
July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
152,283
|
142,593
|
6.80
|
26,059
|
26,307
|
-0,.4
|
Netherlands
|
116,669
|
30,050
|
288.25
|
30,818
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
52,863
|
54
|
-
|
5,424
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
46,203
|
26,864
|
71.99
|
17,881
|
2,774
|
544.59
|
Peru
|
39,797
|
108
|
-
|
6,272
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
35,841
|
2,699
|
1227.94
|
1,510
|
1,050
|
43.81
|
Haiti
|
32,829
|
94,589
|
-65.29
|
4,553
|
36,135
|
-87.40
|
Morocco
|
25,124
|
57,829
|
-56.55
|
6,409
|
11,489
|
-44.22
|
Ivory Coast
|
23,888
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-99.11
|
Italy
|
21,581
|
17,070
|
26.43
|
3,670
|
-
|
-85.87
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July: