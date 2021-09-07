Turkey’s wire rod exports up 8 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:49:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 39.6 percent year on year to 151,102 metric tons, up 37.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $115.47 million, up 46.6 percent month on month and increasing by 146 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 757,364 metric tons, up 8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $508.39 million, increasing by 61.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 152,283 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 116,669 metric tons and Brazil with 52,863 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January- July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 152,283 142,593 6.80 26,059 26,307 -0,.4 Netherlands 116,669 30,050 288.25 30,818 - - Brazil 52,863 54 - 5,424 - - Romania 46,203 26,864 71.99 17,881 2,774 544.59 Peru 39,797 108 - 6,272 - - Canada 35,841 2,699 1227.94 1,510 1,050 43.81 Haiti 32,829 94,589 -65.29 4,553 36,135 -87.40 Morocco 25,124 57,829 -56.55 6,409 11,489 -44.22 Ivory Coast 23,888 - - - - -99.11 Italy 21,581 17,070 26.43 3,670 - -85.87

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July: