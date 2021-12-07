﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.6 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 12:03:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.4 percent year on year to 122,504 metric tons, down 6.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $100.4 million, down 6.9 month on month and increasing by 76.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, up 15.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $872.2 million, increasing by 84.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 230,002 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,840 metric tons and Brazil with 124,019 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January-October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

230,002

277,630

-17.16

27,144

47,816

-43.23

Netherlands

147,840

60,000

146.40

184

-

-

Brazil

124,019

79

-

64

24

166.67

Romania

65,265

36,944

76.66

7,257

141

-

Ivory Coast

57,727

-

-

-

-

-

Spain

55,452

9,800

465.84

14,575

27

-

Canada

49,669

5,169

860.90

4,181

-

-

Peru

49,318

7,302

575.40

-

7,193

-

Australia

46,163

17,784

159.58

11,780

-

-

Italy

38,477

17,116

124.80

6,009

24

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October:


