Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.6 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 12:03:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.4 percent year on year to 122,504 metric tons, down 6.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $100.4 million, down 6.9 month on month and increasing by 76.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, up 15.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $872.2 million, increasing by 84.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 230,002 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,840 metric tons and Brazil with 124,019 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January-October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 230,002 277,630 -17.16 27,144 47,816 -43.23 Netherlands 147,840 60,000 146.40 184 - - Brazil 124,019 79 - 64 24 166.67 Romania 65,265 36,944 76.66 7,257 141 - Ivory Coast 57,727 - - - - - Spain 55,452 9,800 465.84 14,575 27 - Canada 49,669 5,169 860.90 4,181 - - Peru 49,318 7,302 575.40 - 7,193 - Australia 46,163 17,784 159.58 11,780 - - Italy 38,477 17,116 124.80 6,009 24 -

