Turkey’s wire rod exports up 15.6 percent in January-October

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 2.4 percent year on year to 122,504 metric tons, down 6.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $100.4 million, down 6.9 month on month and increasing by 76.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, up 15.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $872.2 million, increasing by 84.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 230,002 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,840 metric tons and Brazil with 124,019 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-October 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January-October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
230,002
|
277,630
|
-17.16
|
27,144
|
47,816
|
-43.23
|
Netherlands
|
147,840
|
60,000
|
146.40
|
184
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
124,019
|
79
|
-
|
64
|
24
|
166.67
|
Romania
|
65,265
|
36,944
|
76.66
|
7,257
|
141
|
-
|
Ivory Coast
|
57,727
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
55,452
|
9,800
|
465.84
|
14,575
|
27
|
-
|
Canada
|
49,669
|
5,169
|
860.90
|
4,181
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
49,318
|
7,302
|
575.40
|
-
|
7,193
|
-
|
Australia
|
46,163
|
17,784
|
159.58
|
11,780
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
38,477
|
17,116
|
124.80
|
6,009
|
24
|
-
