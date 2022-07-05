Turkey’s wire rod exports up 11.3 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 11:41:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 101.7 percent year on year to 155,206 metric tons, up 56.1 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $142.59 million, up 63.7 percent month on month and increasing by 167.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 552,637 metric tons, up 11.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $470.01 million, increasing by 49.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 129,655 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 68,700 metric tons and Romania with 67,047 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 129,655 110,218 17.64 24,895 1,797 1285.36 Netherlands 68,700 85,851 -19.98 30,000 - - Romania 67,047 21,399 213.32 12,791 9,688 32.03 Canada 36,085 31,159 15.81 1,797 205 776.59 Senegal 29,585 5,850 405.73 7,614 5,850 30.15 Italy 29,567 15,501 90.74 9,185 - - Ivory Coast 19,157 7,012 173.20 9,889 - - Morocco 17,014 18,553 -8.30 9,750 7,470 30.52 Spain 15,849 5,680 179.03 10,000 2,493 301.12 Peru 11,774 33,525 -64.88 - 10,124 -

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May: