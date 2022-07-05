﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 11.3 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 11:41:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 101.7 percent year on year to 155,206 metric tons, up 56.1 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $142.59 million, up 63.7 percent month on month and increasing by 167.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 552,637 metric tons, up 11.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $470.01 million, increasing by 49.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 129,655 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 68,700 metric tons and Romania with 67,047 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

129,655

110,218

17.64

24,895

1,797

1285.36

Netherlands

68,700

85,851

-19.98

30,000

-

-

Romania

67,047

21,399

213.32

12,791

9,688

32.03

Canada

36,085

31,159

15.81

1,797

205

776.59

Senegal

29,585

5,850

405.73

7,614

5,850

30.15

Italy

29,567

15,501

90.74

9,185

-

-

Ivory Coast

19,157

7,012

173.20

9,889

-

-

Morocco

17,014

18,553

-8.30

9,750

7,470

30.52

Spain

15,849

5,680

179.03

10,000

2,493

301.12

Peru

11,774

33,525

-64.88

-

10,124

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-May:


