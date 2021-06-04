﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 10.4 percent in January-April

Friday, 04 June 2021 15:55:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 149.0 percent year on year to 140,641 metric tons, up 29.5 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $96.62 million, up 38.0 percent month on month and increasing by 282.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 420,071 metric tons, up 10.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $260.97 million, increasing by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 108,666 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Canada with 30,955 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-April 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

108,666

84,634

28.40

24,666

9,018

173.52

Netherlands

85,851

-

-

56,256

-

-

Canada

30,955

1,039

2879.31

30,662

701

4274.04

Haiti

27,924

34,768

-19.68

-

5,426

-

Peru

23,401

-

-

-

-

-

Brazil

20,285

-

-

398

-

-

Italy

15,501

-

-

3,000

-

-

Romania

11,711

14,265

-17.90

268

-

-

Morocco

11,083

22,182

-50.04

257

-

-

Paraguay

10,720

5,188

106.63

1,407

944

49.05

