Turkey’s wire rod exports up 10.4 percent in January-April

Friday, 04 June 2021 15:55:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 149.0 percent year on year to 140,641 metric tons, up 29.5 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $96.62 million, up 38.0 percent month on month and increasing by 282.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 420,071 metric tons, up 10.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $260.97 million, increasing by 49.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 108,666 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 85,851 metric tons and Canada with 30,955 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-April 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 108,666 84,634 28.40 24,666 9,018 173.52 Netherlands 85,851 - - 56,256 - - Canada 30,955 1,039 2879.31 30,662 701 4274.04 Haiti 27,924 34,768 -19.68 - 5,426 - Peru 23,401 - - - - - Brazil 20,285 - - 398 - - Italy 15,501 - - 3,000 - - Romania 11,711 14,265 -17.90 268 - - Morocco 11,083 22,182 -50.04 257 - - Paraguay 10,720 5,188 106.63 1,407 944 49.05

