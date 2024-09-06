Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 97.6 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 44,030 metric tons, down by 55.4 percent compared to June and by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.86 million, decreasing by 54.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.9 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 572,096 mt, up 97.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 75.9 percent to $352.57 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 175,281 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 48,164 mt and Australia with 37,591 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-July period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2023
|
January-July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2023
|
July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
29,872
|
175,281
|
486.8
|
13,638
|
-
|
-
|
Bulgaria
|
2,474
|
48,164
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
277
|
-
|
Australia
|
21,621
|
37,591
|
73.9
|
3,619
|
8,823
|
143.8
|
Belgium
|
1
|
34,548
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
-
|
32,346
|
-
|
-
|
7,999
|
-
|
Spain
|
6,568
|
30,661
|
366.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
2,552
|
24,828
|
872.9
|
1,463
|
-
|
-
|
Israel
|
99,372
|
22,128
|
-77.7
|
21,057
|
-
|
-
|
Chile
|
10,154
|
13,101
|
29.0
|
5,369
|
-
|
-
|
Egypt
|
6,398
|
11,350
|
77.4
|
-
|
300
|
-
Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below: