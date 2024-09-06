Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 97.6 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 44,030 metric tons, down by 55.4 percent compared to June and by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.86 million, decreasing by 54.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.9 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 572,096 mt, up 97.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 75.9 percent to $352.57 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 175,281 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 48,164 mt and Australia with 37,591 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 29,872 175,281 486.8 13,638 - - Bulgaria 2,474 48,164 >1000.0 - 277 - Australia 21,621 37,591 73.9 3,619 8,823 143.8 Belgium 1 34,548 >1000.0 - - - Bosnia-Herzegovina - 32,346 - - 7,999 - Spain 6,568 30,661 366.8 - - - Italy 2,552 24,828 872.9 1,463 - - Israel 99,372 22,128 -77.7 21,057 - - Chile 10,154 13,101 29.0 5,369 - - Egypt 6,398 11,350 77.4 - 300 -