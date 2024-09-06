 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 97.6 percent in January-July

Friday, 06 September 2024 11:58:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 44,030 metric tons, down by 55.4 percent compared to June and by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $26.86 million, decreasing by 54.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.9 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 572,096 mt, up 97.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 75.9 percent to $352.57 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 175,281 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 48,164 mt and Australia with 37,591 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

29,872

175,281

486.8

13,638

-

-

Bulgaria

2,474

48,164

>1000.0

-

277

-

Australia

21,621

37,591

73.9

3,619

8,823

143.8

Belgium

1

34,548

>1000.0

-

-

-

Bosnia-Herzegovina

-

32,346

-

-

7,999

-

Spain

6,568

30,661

366.8

-

-

-

Italy

2,552

24,828

872.9

1,463

-

-

Israel

99,372

22,128

-77.7

21,057

-

-

Chile

10,154

13,101

29.0

5,369

-

-

Egypt

6,398

11,350

77.4

-

300

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


