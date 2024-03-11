Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 52.2 percent in January

Monday, 11 March 2024 14:57:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 69,984 metric tons, down by 33.8 percent compared to December and up by 52.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $43.01 million, declining by 33.8 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 33.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest wire r od export destination was Romania which received 15,741 mt, up 301.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 7,858 mt and Senegal with 7,028 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in January this year:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 15,035 3,741 +301.9 Bosnia-Herzegovina 7,858 - - Senegal 7,028 - - Israel 6,855 22,093 -68.9 Belgium 4,265 - - Italy 4,150 - - Bulgaria 3,799 - - Spain 3,718 2,950 +26.0 Australia 3,567 6,531 -45.4 Egypt 2,269 297 +663.9

