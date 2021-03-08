﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 8.3 percent in January

Monday, 08 March 2021 16:10:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to 102,480 metric tons, down 15.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $53.23 million, down 13.8 percent month on month and increasing by 2.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In January, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 46,497 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 27,962 metric tons and Peru with 8,017 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

46,497

45,478

2.24

Haiti

27,962

-

-

Peru

8,017

-

-

Paraguay

3,087

2,171

42.19

Ghana

2,817

-

-

Dominican Republic

2,764

-

-

Lebanon

2,040

1,773

15.06

Jamaica

2,000

-

-

Brazil

1,888

-

-

Trinidad & Tobago

1,281

288

344.79

