Turkey’s wire rod exports down 8.3 percent in January

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to 102,480 metric tons, down 15.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $53.23 million, down 13.8 percent month on month and increasing by 2.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In January, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 46,497 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 27,962 metric tons and Peru with 8,017 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2021
|
January 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
46,497
|
45,478
|
2.24
|
Haiti
|
27,962
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
8,017
|
-
|
-
|
Paraguay
|
3,087
|
2,171
|
42.19
|
Ghana
|
2,817
|
-
|
-
|
Dominican Republic
|
2,764
|
-
|
-
|
Lebanon
|
2,040
|
1,773
|
15.06
|
Jamaica
|
2,000
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
1,888
|
-
|
-
|
Trinidad & Tobago
|
1,281
|
288
|
344.79
