Turkey’s wire rod exports down 52.1 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 09:57:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 98,698 mt, up by 81.5 percent compared to September and by 40.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.59 million, rising by 87.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 23.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 516,659 mt, down 52.1 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $336.53 million, falling by 60.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 196,758 mt, down 16.4 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 99,632 mt, down 16.8 percent, and Australia with 39,622 mt, up 30.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.