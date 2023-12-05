﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 52.1 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 09:57:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 98,698 mt, up by 81.5 percent compared to September and by 40.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.59 million, rising by 87.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 23.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 516,659 mt, down 52.1 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $336.53 million, falling by 60.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 196,758 mt, down 16.4 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 99,632 mt, down 16.8 percent, and Australia with 39,622 mt, up 30.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 49, 2023

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Longs prices in Turkey and Egypt pushed up further by costlier scrap

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official wire rod prices increase

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices decrease slightly amid slack demand

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region increase sharply

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar and wire rod price rises in southern Europe begin to consolidate

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises longs prices as week ends

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas raises its longs prices

01 Dec | Longs and Billet