﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 46 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 05 January 2024 13:42:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 92,527 mt, down by nine percent compared to October and up by 69.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $39.15 million, declining by 10.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 612,093 mt, down 46.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $390.03 million, falling by 56.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 199,757 mt, down 24.7 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 152,156 mt, up 22.2 percent, and Australia with 41,698 mt, up 30.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in the first 11 months of last year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January-November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

199,757

265,316

-24.7

-

29,846

-

Romania

152,156

124,561

+22.2

52,533

4,790

-

Australia

41,698

32,080

+30.0

2,079

1,592

+30.6

Spain

28,467

21,502

+32.4

3,499

-

-

Bulgaria

24,711

37,021

-33.3

8,984

2,852

+215.0

Bosnia-Herzegovina

13,547

3,037

+346.1

9,995

-

-

Morocco

12,654

51,198

-75.3

50

-

-

Paraguay

10,607

10,615

-0.1

408

483

-15.5

Haiti

10,464

41,608

-74.9

-

-

-

Chile

10,154

10,155

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in the January-November period last year:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 1, 2024

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Bullish mood prevails in Asian wire rod market after New Year holiday

04 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

04 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

04 Jan | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News

Turkish longs export activity still silent

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

Market tries to assess shifts in wire rod segment due to Turkey’s new safeguard measure

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

S. Arabia's Hadeed cuts longs prices for January, removes discounts

02 Jan | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s Ezz Steel announces higher domestic longs and flats prices

02 Jan | Longs and Billet