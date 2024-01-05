Turkey’s wire rod exports down 46 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 05 January 2024 13:42:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 92,527 mt, down by nine percent compared to October and up by 69.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $39.15 million, declining by 10.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 612,093 mt, down 46.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $390.03 million, falling by 56.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 199,757 mt, down 24.7 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 152,156 mt, up 22.2 percent, and Australia with 41,698 mt, up 30.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in the first 11 months of last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January-November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 199,757 265,316 -24.7 - 29,846 - Romania 152,156 124,561 +22.2 52,533 4,790 - Australia 41,698 32,080 +30.0 2,079 1,592 +30.6 Spain 28,467 21,502 +32.4 3,499 - - Bulgaria 24,711 37,021 -33.3 8,984 2,852 +215.0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 13,547 3,037 +346.1 9,995 - - Morocco 12,654 51,198 -75.3 50 - - Paraguay 10,607 10,615 -0.1 408 483 -15.5 Haiti 10,464 41,608 -74.9 - - - Chile 10,154 10,155 - - - -

