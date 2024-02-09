Turkey’s wire rod exports down 38.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 09 February 2024 12:31:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 105,709 mt, up by 15.0 percent compared to November and by 234.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $64.95 million, rising by 22.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 198.7 percent year on year.

In 2023, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 717,557 mt, down 38.4 percent compared to the previous year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $454.61 million, falling by 50.4 percent year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 218,413 mt, down 21.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 173,810 mt, up 39.5 percent, and Australia with 44,631 mt, up 14.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in 2023:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Y-o-y change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 218,413 279,334 -21.8 18,656 14,017 +33.1 Romania 173,810 124,561 +39.5 21,574 - - Australia 44,631 39,153 +14.0 2,934 7,073 -58.5 Spain 33,467 21,502 +55.6 5,000 - - Bulgaria 30,610 39,242 -22.0 5,899 2,221 +165.6 Belgium 30,005 655 - 30,005 - - Bosnia-Herzegovina 15,418 3,037 +407.7 2,530 - - Haiti 15,174 41,608 -63.5 4,710 - - Morocco 12,654 51,198 -75.3 - - - Italy 11,482 35,661 -67.8 4.477 - -

