﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 38.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 09 February 2024 12:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 105,709 mt, up by 15.0 percent compared to November and by 234.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $64.95 million, rising by 22.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 198.7 percent year on year.

In 2023, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 717,557 mt, down 38.4 percent compared to the previous year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $454.61 million, falling by 50.4 percent year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 218,413 mt, down 21.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Romania with 173,810 mt, up 39.5 percent, and Australia with 44,631 mt, up 14.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in 2023:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

218,413

279,334

-21.8

18,656

14,017

+33.1

Romania

173,810

124,561

+39.5

21,574

-

-

Australia

44,631

39,153

+14.0

2,934

7,073

-58.5

Spain

33,467

21,502

+55.6

5,000

-

-

Bulgaria

30,610

39,242

-22.0

5,899

2,221

+165.6

Belgium

30,005

655

-

30,005

-

-

Bosnia-Herzegovina

15,418

3,037

+407.7

2,530

-

-

Haiti

15,174

41,608

-63.5

4,710

-

-

Morocco

12,654

51,198

-75.3

-

-

-

Italy

11,482

35,661

-67.8

4.477

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in 2023:


