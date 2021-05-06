﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.8 percent in January-March

Thursday, 06 May 2021 13:39:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 18.7 percent year on year to 108,558 metric tons, up 57.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $70 million, up 69.1 percent month on month and increasing by 67.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 279,348 metric tons, down 13.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $164.33 million, increasing by 10.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 84,000 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 29,119 metric tons and Haiti with 27,924 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

84,000

75,615

11.09

16,932

10,326

63.97

Netherlands

29,119

-

-

29,119

-

-

Haiti

27,924

29,342

-4.83

-

24,648

-

Peru

23,609

-

-

12,721

-

-

Brazil

19,887

-

-

417

-

-

Italy

12,501

-

-

12,439

-

-

Romania

11,636

14,265

-18.43

4,200

10,416

-59.68

Morocco

10,826

22,182

-51.19

10,507

-

-

Paraguay

9,313

4,244

119.44

2,681

1,238

116.56

Ivory Coast

4,892

8,349

-41.41

-

4,249

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March:


Tags: imp/exp statistics  longs  steelmaking  wire rod  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

Turkey’s billet imports up 117 percent in January-March
05  May

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by eight percent in January-March
14  Apr

Turkey’s longitudindally welded tube and profile exports down 14.1 percent in January-February
12  Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February
09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February