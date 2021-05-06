Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.8 percent in January-March

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 18.7 percent year on year to 108,558 metric tons, up 57.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $70 million, up 69.1 percent month on month and increasing by 67.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 279,348 metric tons, down 13.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $164.33 million, increasing by 10.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 84,000 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 29,119 metric tons and Haiti with 27,924 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2021
|
January-March 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
84,000
|
75,615
|
11.09
|
16,932
|
10,326
|
63.97
|
Netherlands
|
29,119
|
-
|
-
|
29,119
|
-
|
-
|
Haiti
|
27,924
|
29,342
|
-4.83
|
-
|
24,648
|
-
|
Peru
|
23,609
|
-
|
-
|
12,721
|
-
|
-
|
Brazil
|
19,887
|
-
|
-
|
417
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
12,501
|
-
|
-
|
12,439
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
11,636
|
14,265
|
-18.43
|
4,200
|
10,416
|
-59.68
|
Morocco
|
10,826
|
22,182
|
-51.19
|
10,507
|
-
|
-
|
Paraguay
|
9,313
|
4,244
|
119.44
|
2,681
|
1,238
|
116.56
|
Ivory Coast
|
4,892
|
8,349
|
-41.41
|
-
|
4,249
|
-
