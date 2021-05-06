Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.8 percent in January-March

Thursday, 06 May 2021 13:39:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 18.7 percent year on year to 108,558 metric tons, up 57.6 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $70 million, up 69.1 percent month on month and increasing by 67.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 279,348 metric tons, down 13.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $164.33 million, increasing by 10.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 84,000 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 29,119 metric tons and Haiti with 27,924 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-March 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 84,000 75,615 11.09 16,932 10,326 63.97 Netherlands 29,119 - - 29,119 - - Haiti 27,924 29,342 -4.83 - 24,648 - Peru 23,609 - - 12,721 - - Brazil 19,887 - - 417 - - Italy 12,501 - - 12,439 - - Romania 11,636 14,265 -18.43 4,200 10,416 -59.68 Morocco 10,826 22,182 -51.19 10,507 - - Paraguay 9,313 4,244 119.44 2,681 1,238 116.56 Ivory Coast 4,892 8,349 -41.41 - 4,249 -

